More rain on the way for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99.

For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain before the sun rises Monday. Once the sun is up it will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be back in the triple digits this week sitting at 100 for Monday. On Tuesday highs will get to 104 and this will be the case through Thursday.

Rain is back in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance for the valley. Highs will drop to 102, and by next weekend, rain chances will increase to 40% next Saturday as highs reach 101.

