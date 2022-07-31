Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

More rain on the way for the Valley

Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Rain is back in the forecast for the valley Sunday. We are tracking a 30% chance of showers in the evening. Before then, skies will be partly cloudy with highs at 99.

For the start of the work week, there is a 30% chance of rain before the sun rises Monday. Once the sun is up it will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs will be back in the triple digits this week sitting at 100 for Monday. On Tuesday highs will get to 104 and this will be the case through Thursday.

RELATED: GALLERY: Viewers capture Saturday’s monsoon storm from around Arizona

Rain is back in the forecast for Friday with a 30% chance for the valley. Highs will drop to 102, and by next weekend, rain chances will increase to 40% next Saturday as highs reach 101.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
Triple digits back after monsoon in Phoenix, possible rain Sunday night
Heavy rain and wind kicked up Saturday as another monsoon storm rolled into San Tan Valley on...
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for most of Arizona