Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.

Yesterday, some areas like 16th Street and Bell Road in north Phoenix picked up more than two inches of rain. At the airport, only a trace was recorded. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon appear to be west of the valley. Rain chances are very limited tonight and into the beginning of the week. By Wednesday, we could see another push of monsoonal moisture, bringing back the rain chances Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be around 102-104 throughout the week.

