Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Monsoon break for Phoenix area this week

Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:42 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dust is picking up across the valley. A Dust Storm Warning was issued for places like Casa Grande, Rainbow Valley and Maricopa. The dust has dropped visibility on the roadways, and the wind has picked up, with some gusts near 40-45 mph. After a very active evening Saturday, storm chances have decreased.

Yesterday, some areas like 16th Street and Bell Road in north Phoenix picked up more than two inches of rain. At the airport, only a trace was recorded. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon appear to be west of the valley. Rain chances are very limited tonight and into the beginning of the week. By Wednesday, we could see another push of monsoonal moisture, bringing back the rain chances Wednesday through the weekend. Temperatures will be around 102-104 throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
More rain on the way for the Valley
Monsoon storms brought over two inches of rain to parts of Phoenix & Mesa.
Triple digits back after monsoon in Phoenix, possible rain Sunday night
Heavy rain and wind kicked up Saturday as another monsoon storm rolled into San Tan Valley on...
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona