Happy National Mutt Day!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today is National Mutt Day!

There’s no better day to celebrate your furry friends and celebrating the various mixed-breed pups you have in your life! Did you know that 80% of all shelter dogs are mixed-breed mutts? On Sunday on Good Morning, Arizona, anchor David Caltabiano talked with Nicole Bosch from Lost Our Home Pet Rescue to talk pet fostering, shelter dog adoption, myths about mutts, and more!

“These dogs are just as loving and just as perfect as a dog you’d get from a pet store or a breeder,” Bosch said. “They need you. Our shelter is full of amazing dogs that need homes.” She added that while many think that dogs in the shelter are older or considered elderly, oftentimes that’s not actually the case. “There are a lot of young dogs that have a full life to live,” Bosch said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Bosch said that the shelter has seen a big need to host dogs at their shelter. “Most of our puppies are between 5 months and three years, and they’re perfectly healthy and perfectly well behaved,” she said. For those looking to adopt a dog, click here to check out those up for adoption at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue!

The adoption fees for those dogs that have been at the shelter for over 60 days now are now half-off and include various other perks as well.

