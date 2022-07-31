Your Life
Forest supervisor retires after long stints in Arizona, Utah

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — Coconino National Forest Supervisor Laura Jo West has retired after 33 years of serving in the U.S. Forest Service.

Deputy Forest Supervisor Michelle Paduani will be the acting forest supervisor as the Southwestern Regional Office searches for a replacement for West, who officially retired Saturday. A temporary forest supervisor will likely be assigned by the end of August until a permanent replacement is found. West’s lengthy career began in northeast Utah in 1989 on the Ashley National Forest. She later worked on central Arizona’s Prescott National Forest, Colville National Forest in northeast Washington state and many temporary detail assignments in regional and federal offices.

West became Coconino National Forest Supervisor in July 2015.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

