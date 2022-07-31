First Alert Weather: Gas station awning falls over as heavy rains and wind pummel Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The roof of the Circle K at 7th St. and East Coral Gables Drive fell earlier this evening, causing damage to at least two vehicles.

Hours after the roof fell, a red Subaru belonging to Peoria resident Zane Ferrin remained wedged between the fallen roof and the gas pumps.

“I just start hearing it creaking and I look over,” Ferrin said. “It’s about a foot and a half away from me because I was standing at the pump. And then it just falls right over and lands on my car.”

Witnesses who saw the roof fall over say it happened so quickly. One witness tells Arizona’s Family it happened in about two seconds. Austin Brown was on his way to pick up a pizza when he pulled into Circle K and parked under the awning trying to find some relief from the heavy rains which were flooding the strip mall.

“I was on the phone, telling my friends I’m not going to make it on time,” Brown said. “Next thing I know, the structure had fallen over us. I looked to my left, and you could see the top of the structure. Looked to the right to make sure my girlfriend was OK. And she was fine.”

Brown’s car suffered minor damage, while Ferrin anticipates the damage to his roof will be severe enough that he’ll have to get a new car. But both are grateful that all people in the cars are OK.

