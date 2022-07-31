Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware charged in girlfriend’s killing

A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend. (KTRK, FAMILY PHOTOS, HCSO, TEXASEQUUSEARCH, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A former NFL player was charged with murder Thursday in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains were found months after she was reported missing last year.

Kevin Ware, who played tight end in 2003 and 2004 for Washington and San Francisco, is also charged with tampering with evidence, specifically a corpse, in the death of Taylor Pomaski. If convicted of murder, he faces up to life in prison.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen in April 2021 at a house party in the Houston suburb of Spring. Her remains were found in December.

“We encourage anyone who has knowledge about what happened between Kevin and Taylor to come forward,” said Lacy Johnson, the prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office handling the case.

Ware, 41, has been jailed since June 2021 in neighboring Montgomery County on unrelated drug and gun charges.

Ware’s attorney, Coby DuBose, didn’t immediately reply to a phone message or email seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
A former NFL player was charged with murder in the killing of his girlfriend, whose remains...
Ex-NFL player indicted for murder of girlfriend
FILE - A health professional prepares a dose of a Monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal...
New York City declares monkeypox a public health emergency
FILE - In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in...
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group