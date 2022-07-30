First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas.

Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being heavy rain, leading to the possibility of flash flooding. We could also see some dust being picked up this afternoon ahead of these storms. Just after 3 p.m., a Dust Storm Advisory was issued for areas like Casa Grande and Florence. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 90s, with slightly warmer days ahead.

Temperatures look to jump to the triple digits Monday through Thursday. Another wave of monsoonal moisture will push in by the weekend, upping our storm chances while also dropping temperatures into the 90s again.

