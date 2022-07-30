Understanding menopause and dispelling myths surrounding it

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many women experience it, but very few women understand it. It’s menopause! It’s a natural biological experience for women and yet, there’s quite a bit of mystery surrounding it.

Saturday morning on Good Morning, Arizona, meteorologist and anchor Kylee Cruz sat down and spoke with local business owner Sandra Guadarrama-Baumunk and the founder and CEO of Mazor Collective Lilach Mazor Power to talk about the critical point in their lives and body chemistry. Sandra is a 50-year-old businesswoman, wife and mother of two, and Lilach has helped develop a branch of her cannabis company called Revelry Cannabis for Menopause.

Mazor Power said she believes that menopause shouldn’t be a distraction for your current life but instead should be a “revelry”--a celebration of all that you have achieved! “Women and aging--the two things people don’t like to combine and talk about,” said Mazor Power. “Let’s not talk about the fact that this is a sign of women’s age, which is something we have to hide. I actually think this is the time because women are grabbing control of their lives.” Guadarrama-Baumunk says that because women are so frequently put on the back burner, they tend to neglect their needs.

In a recent survey of more than 2,000 women, 25% don’t know when perimenopause begins, 31% are not familiar with treatment options, and 92% of women believe that they need more education on the subject. Clearly, information and research about it are lacking.

“I really realized I had to take time for myself and figure out what’s going on and what I can do about it,” she said. “I did see my doctor but I really want to do the natural way to figure out my options before hormone replacement.” Guadarrama-Baumunk said that when she started utilizing cannabis to manage her symptoms she started recognizing that she was feeling less stressed and irritable and that she felt like herself again.

Both women said that celebrating womanhood instead of hiding it was one of the crucial components to start learning about perimenopause and menopause.

