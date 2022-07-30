Your Life
Teen boy dies after being shot in west Phoenix; another teen arrested

A teen boy is dead after being shot by another teenager in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Phoenix that killed another teenage boy.

Phoenix police say that they got a call from a nearby hospital around 1:30 p.m. after a boy was dropped off with a gunshot wound. When officers interviewed those who dropped the child off, they were told that the shooting happened near Indian School Road and 67th Avenue. The child who was shot later died from his injuries and was identified as Hector Matthew Pena-Dominguez, 17.

A boy was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the juvenile detention center. Any details about what led up to the incident or the identity of the suspect are not available at this time.

