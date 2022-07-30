Teen boy dies after being shot in west Phoenix; another teen arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Phoenix that killed another teenage boy.

Phoenix police say that they got a call from a nearby hospital around 1:30 p.m. after a boy was dropped off with a gunshot wound. When officers interviewed those who dropped the child off, they were told that the shooting happened near Indian School Road and 67th Avenue. The child who was shot later died from his injuries and was identified as Hector Matthew Pena-Dominguez, 17.

A boy was arrested in connection with the shooting and booked into the juvenile detention center. Any details about what led up to the incident or the identity of the suspect are not available at this time.

