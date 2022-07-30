Suspect arrested after 2 men were shot to death at a west Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’ve arrested an armed and dangerous man suspected of being involved in a double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel earlier this week. Phoenix police said the man, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested early Saturday morning.

Investigators say two men were killed at the HomeTowne Studios Phoenix West hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road after a reported shooting Thursday morning. Authorities had asked people to be on the lookout for a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup with Arizona license plate HYA3KB. And early Saturday, around 1:30 a.m., police found the near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Thomas Road.

No other information has been released but Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information. Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz says more information will be sent out later.

