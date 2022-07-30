Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group

Navajo Code Talkers Memorial
Navajo Code Talkers Memorial(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — One of the last remaining Navajo Code Talkers has died.

Samuel Sandoval’s wife, Malula, says he died late Friday at a hospital in Shiprock, New Mexico. He was 98. Hundreds of Navajos were recruited from the vast Navajo Nation to serve as Code Talkers during World War II. Sandoval’s death leaves three still alive today. The code that was based on the then-unwritten Navajo language confounded Japanese military cryptologists and helped the U.S. win the war. The Code Talkers are celebrated annually on Aug. 14, the date the Japanese surrendered.

Malula Sandoval said her husband had been looking forward to the celebration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Understanding and dispelling the myths of menopause
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Arizona using data from the...
Counties with the worst commutes in Arizona
A teen boy is dead after being shot by another teenager in a west Phoenix neighborhood.
Teen boy dies after being shot in west Phoenix; another teen arrested
A man was stabbed Friday night on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
Man stabbed at ASU Tempe campus; police searching for 2 suspects