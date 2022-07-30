Man stabbed at ASU Tempe campus; police searching for 2 suspects

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are trying to find a man and woman in connection to a stabbing Friday night at the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

ASU police say a report came in at around 11:45 p.m. that a 53-year-old man had been stabbed after a fight with two other men near 6th Street and College Avenue. Investigators say both people left the area heading west and have not been found since. No one involved in the stabbing is connected with the university, police say.

The first suspect is a Black man, reportedly 5 foot and seven inches and weighs around 160 pounds. He was wearing a black backpack, gray shorts, and was walking a dog at the time. A second suspect is described as a Native American woman, reportedly 5 foot and 8 inches, and weighs around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

The man was taken from the area to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. There are also no details available about what led up to the fight and stabbing. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.