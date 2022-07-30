Your Life
Officers searching for armed man inside Arizona Mills mall in Tempe

By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is on the loose after police say he pointed a gun at people and then ran into the Arizona Mills mall on Friday evening. Officers say the man got into a fight with others and pulled out the gun. He then ran inside the mall before police arrived.

It’s unknown if the man fired shots inside or outside the mall. Officers are currently clearing the mall, trying to find the man. Tempe police say no injuries have been reported.

A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said ‘somebody’s been shot, run, get out,’” she said.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed over ten police cars surrounding the Entry 3 entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Arizona’s Family is working to gather more information.

