First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch in place for Northern Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are tracking a Flash Flood Watch for Coconino, Gila, Navajo, and Yavapai counties until 5 a.m. Sunday. Showers are expected to develop throughout the afternoon. In the Valley, rain chances are up to 30%.

Highs today will reach 100 across the Phoenix metro. It’s below the average of 106 for this time of the year. The record is 115, last set back in 2020.

The rain stays in the forecast Sunday and increases to 40%. Highs will get to 98. On Monday, there is a 20% chance of showers in the early morning, leaving us mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Highs for the rest of the week will hang around the low 100s with lows in the mid-80s. Have a great Saturday!

