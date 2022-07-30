FBI: Massachusetts man threatened Arizona election official

PHOENIX (AP) -- A Massachusetts man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Arizona’s top election official following the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in the state. James W. Clark of Falmouth made an initial court appearance in Boston on Friday. The 38-year-old faces a three-count indictment charging him with threatening to explode a bomb in Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ “personal space” if she did not resign.

According to the indictment, around Feb. 14, 2021, Clark allegedly sent a message, stating, “Your attorney general needs to resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.” The indictment also says Clark searched online for the office address and “how to kill” the election official. Clark also allegedly had several searches relating to the Boston Marathon bombing.

Court records do not show a lawyer for Clark or if he remains in custody. The threat was sent through an online form maintained by the Secretary of State’s election department. It was one of the countless threats against Hobbs for her role in certifying the 2020 election.

Clark faces one count of making a bomb threat, one count of perpetrating a bomb hoax, and one count of communicating an interstate threat. If convicted, he faces up to ten years in prison for making a bomb threat and another five apiece for the other two charges.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

