PHOENIX (Stacker) - Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts.

And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Arizona using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#15. La Paz County

Average Commute Time: 14.4 minutes--11.4 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 15.7%

Worked outside county of residence: 2.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (81.0%), carpooled (11.0%), walked to work (3.1%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (2.4%)

#14. Greenlee County

Average Commute Time: 17.9 minutes -- 7.9 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 51.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 2.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (84.4%), carpooled (12.3%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.0%), worked from home (1.1%)

#13. Coconino County

Average Commute Time: 18.6 minutes -- 7.2 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.0%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 13.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 5.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (69.9%), carpooled (10.6%), walked to work (8.4%), public transportation (1.6%), worked from home (6.9%)

#12. Gila County

Average Commute Time: 20 minutes --5.8 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 23.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 15.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77.7%), carpooled (13.3%), walked to work (1.6%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (6.6%)

#11. Yuma County

Average Commute Time: 20.7 minutes -- 5.1 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 26.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 1.2%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.9%), carpooled (12.3%), walked to work (2.0%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (3.5%)

#10. Cochise County

Average Commute Time: 21.2 minutes -- 4.6 minutes shorter than state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 21.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 5.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.6%), carpooled (9.1%), walked to work (3.0%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.0%)

#9. Mohave County

Average Commute Time: 21.8 minutes -- 4.0 minutes shorter than state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 1.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (11.7%), walked to work (1.1%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.2%)

#8. Navajo County

Average Commute Time: 22.1 minutes -- 3.7 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 17.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 8.7%

Means of transportation: drove alone (75.1%), carpooled (10.0%), walked to work (4.8%), public transportation (1.2%), worked from home (6.8%)

#7. Santa Cruz County

Average Commute Time: 22.8 minutes -- 3.0 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.3%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.5%

Worked outside county of residence: 15.1%

Means of transportation: drove alone (80.2%), carpooled (10.2%), walked to work (1.2%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.4%)

#6. Graham County

Average Commute Time: 22.9 minutes -- 2.9 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 12.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 31.1%

Worked outside county of residence: 17.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (14.8%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (4.2%)

#5. Yavapai County

Average Commute Time: 23.2 minutes -- 2.6 minutes shorter than state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 6.5%

Means of transportation: drove alone (76.1%), carpooled (10.3%), walked to work (3.5%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.0%)

#4. Pima County

Average Commute Time: 24.7 minutes -- 1.1 minutes shorter than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 16.2%

Worked outside county of residence: 2.0%

Means of transportation: drove alone (75.2%), carpooled (9.9%), walked to work (2.1%), public transportation (2.0%), worked from home (7.8%)

#3. Maricopa County

Average Commute Time: 26.5 minutes -- 0.7 minutes longer than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.2%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 19.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 1.0%

Means of transportation: drove alone (73.7%), carpooled (10.7%), walked to work (1.5%), public transportation (1.8%), worked from home (9.8%)

#2. Apache County

Average Commute Time: 27.3 minutes -- 1.5 minutes longer than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.6%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 18.3%

Worked outside county of residence: 11.8%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77.2%), carpooled (7.2%), walked to work (3.9%), public transportation (1.4%), worked from home (8.3%)

#1. Pinal County

Average Commute Time: 31.5 minutes -- 5.7 minutes longer than the state average

Workers with 60+ minute commute: 13.4%

Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m. 28.6%

Worked outside county of residence: 46.4%

Means of transportation: drove alone (77.0%), carpooled (11.6%), walked to work (1.4%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (8.0%)

