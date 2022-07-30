Arizona Mills mall in Tempe evacuated after reports of armed man; no suspect found

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have not found a suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at another man and then ran into the Arizona Mills mall on Friday evening. Officers say around 6:30 p.m., a man got into a fight with several people near Starbucks and then pulled out a gun. After pointing it at another man, the suspect then reportedly took off inside the mall.

Officers and mall security quickly cleared the mall, but did not find the armed man or others involved. Tempe police say no injuries have been reported. The mall was reopened after security did a final walkthrough.

Police say no shots were fired. “The shots that they [witnesses] may have heard were the large security gates that a lot of the malls will open up and close with,” said Tempe Sgt. Hector Encinas.

Several witnesses still reported hearing shots. A woman says her family was in the food court eating when they reportedly heard shots. “We’re sitting in the booth and we hear boom, boom, boom! And we see people just running in droves out the door. They said ‘somebody’s been shot, run, get out,’” she said.

Video from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed over ten police cars surrounding the Entry 3 entrance of the mall. Shoppers were also gathered outside around portions of the mall, while some opted to leave.

Update- reunification at entry 3. Fire Dept on scene. So far NO INJURIES. No confirmed shots fired. PD searching the mall slowly and throughly https://t.co/KAVSJENW5z — Tempe Police (@TempePolice) July 30, 2022

