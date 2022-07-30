3 arrested after deadly shooting in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested in the shooting death of a Casa Grande man who died earlier this month.

Police say Jeramiah Anthony Rivera, 18, was arrested in Globe on Thursday. Two other suspects were arrested on Friday--Miguel Angel Castillo-Tapia, found in Toltec, and Alfred Reyes, found in Casa Grande.

The three men are allegedly responsible for the deadly shooting near French and Ocotillo street which happened just after 5 a.m. on July 21. Officers had been looking for a gold, late 90s to early 2000s SUV that went westbound from the crime scene.

Casa Grande police say a man was shot to death early Monday morning on July 18, 2022. (Casa Grande Police Department)

“Once again, the Casa Grande community has shown its commitment to helping us safeguard this community. I cannot begin to thank you all for the support you have given our Officers and Detectives investigating this crime,” said Chief of Police Mark McCrory.

Detectives say police will pursue charges of murder and robbery. It’s now up to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office to formally charge them. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting haven’t been released.

