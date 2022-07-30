$1.28 billion jackpot up for grabs in Mega Millions game Friday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot keeps getting larger as officials raised the massive prize to $1.28 billion on Friday, just hours before the next drawing. The giant jackpot remains the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers. That last time someone hit the Mega Millions jackpot was April 15.

In Arizona, a Glendale Circle K printed off a $410 million Mega Millions ticket in June 2020. In addition, a lucky lottery player recently won $473 million off a Powerball ticket at a QuikTrip near Gilbert and Warner roads. “We hope to bring it back again this time, it would be huge for the state, great for the state, hopefully for one of our players,” said Gregg Edgar, the Executive Director of Arizona Lottery.

Lisa Schwarz was among the many Arizonans buying her ticket on Friday. Schwarz bought a ticket at the Glendale Circle K, where the winning Mega Millions ticket was buoght just a couple years ago. She hopes lightning will strike twice and luck will be on her side. “It;s a billion dollars, so I think the chances are pretty slim,” said Schwarz. “It can happen, its going to happen to somebody.”

Pat Castillo was also imagining what he’d do with the winning cash. “A nice house, probably in several parts of the country,” Castillo said, chuckling. “Wish me luck!”

If no one wins the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, lottery officials expect the prize will grow to $1.7 billion for the next drawing Tuesday, making it the nation’s largest lottery prize. Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The estimated $1.28 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $747.2 million.

Across the U.S., state lottery systems use lottery revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. With the big Mega Millions jackpot, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.

Edgar says last year, the Arizona Lottery put $260 million into social programs, such as fighting homelessness and protecting wildlife. “It is an exciting opportunity when we have these big jackpots to do more good in our community,” he said.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

