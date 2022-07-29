VIDEO: Busy day for rescue crews as major flooding hits Apache Junction Thursday

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Rescue teams are busy in Apache Junction, and streets are flooded after heavy monsoon rain hit the area on Thursday. Firefighters, police and Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the East Valley city for five rescues. Apache Junction police rescued a woman from an SUV that was swept away in a wash near Cortez Road and Tepee Street. Another person was saved in the area of Geronimo Road and Broadway Avenue, but details about that are still vague.

A driver got stuck at Tepee Street and Vista Road, and rescue teams responded to help that person out. But firefighters said the driver made it to safety on their own. Another person was rescued at Fourth Avenue and Tomahawk Road. In addition, a woman was stuck in her home because of the floodwaters near Broadway Avenue and Tomahawk Road. Rescue teams gave her a life vest and then, using a crew of four men and ropes, walked her through the flooded area and to safety. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Steve Campbell said he took an alternate way home after seeing a truck stuck in floodwaters. However, when he got to Broadway and Goldfield, he also was put in a bad situation. “As I was going through there, that’s when that real loud roar came through and I thought I got hit by rocks or something or another vehicle. This wall of water just like hits my car and sends it spinning sideways, and at that point I put my foot down on the pedal; I’m getting out of here. And then another second wall of water came in from this direction so I was completely surrounded. I thought I was going to die,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he stayed in his car and was able to safely get out after the water receded. “This came out of nowhere. You can’t plan for this,” he said.

A rescue is in progress near Broadway and Tomahawk. It appears to be someone stuck in their home. #azfamily #ApacheJunction pic.twitter.com/118QZe0dHF — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) July 28, 2022

Numerous streets are closed in Apache Junction due to flooding, particularly near wash crossings.

ADOT reports that State Route 88 was closed in both directions just northeast of Apache Junction, with flooding reported at Lost Dutchman State Park and near Canyon Lake. It was reopened just after 3:30 p.m. There were street closures all over the City of Apache Junction but some of those have reopened. For the latest road closures, check the official Apache Junction Twitter account here. First Alert Meteorologist Royal Norman says one rain gauge in northern Apache Junction shows 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in one hour.

Rainfall totals for the Valley for July 28. (Arizona's Family)

Our officers just had to rescue a lady from this car swept down the wash pic.twitter.com/4Crley33Vo — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

Several roads closed for flooding. Please avoid these roads that are closed. pic.twitter.com/ngHdh9i3oC — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

