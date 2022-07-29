US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Biden administration on Thursday authorized the completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the barrier project near the Morelos Dam would better protect migrants who sometimes get hurt slipping down a slope or drown while walking across a low section of the Colorado River. It’s a popular crossing for migrants who can easily walk across the river and surrender to border officials.

Last month, Gov. Ducey signed legislation that directs $335 million of Arizona’s funds to build the border fence. The funding was a part of a $564 million border security funding package, the most ever spent by Arizona. However, the legislation didn’t give details about the border fence, like when or how it would be installed.

