Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

US to fill border wall gaps at open area near Yuma, Arizona

Officials say four wide gaps along the border wall will be filled in.
Officials say four wide gaps along the border wall will be filled in.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Biden administration on Thursday authorized the completion of the Trump-funded U.S.-Mexico border wall in an open area of southern Arizona near Yuma, where four wide gaps make it among the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the work to complete the barrier project near the Morelos Dam would better protect migrants who sometimes get hurt slipping down a slope or drown while walking across a low section of the Colorado River. It’s a popular crossing for migrants who can easily walk across the river and surrender to border officials.

TRENDING: Tempe woman experiences “creepy” short-term housing rental

Last month, Gov. Ducey signed legislation that directs $335 million of Arizona’s funds to build the border fence. The funding was a part of a $564 million border security funding package, the most ever spent by Arizona. However, the legislation didn’t give details about the border fence, like when or how it would be installed.

Arizona’s Family News Staff contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

According to court paperwork, firefighters found out the fire started on the bed.
Woman arrested for killing man by lighting him on fire, causing Mesa blaze, police say
More Republican voters in Arizona not mailing in early ballots
Sun City Fry's Food worker wins Pay It Forward Award
Avondale teen now runs Jiffy Lube store thanks to internship