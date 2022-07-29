Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix.

Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:

The Phoenix Police Department took to their social media platforms, thanking the officers for “upholding the highest values and caring for the community.” If you know about someone or a community group doing something good in our community, nominate them for our Good Morning, Arizona segment here. Don’t forget photos and video!

