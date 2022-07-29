Your Life
Phoenix police come to aid of family living out of van

Phoenix police helped a family living out of their van in the city by bringing them drinks and food.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:56 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were able to come to the aid of a family living out of their van in Phoenix.

Officers said they found the family in town and decided to make an errand run to the nearest store to get the family some food, snacks, and drinks. The interaction was caught on candid camera. Watch the video above to hear how the officers’ conversation went down with the family:

The Phoenix Police Department took to their social media platforms, thanking the officers for “upholding the highest values and caring for the community.” If you know about someone or a community group doing something good in our community, nominate them for our Good Morning, Arizona segment here. Don’t forget photos and video!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

