Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

One person rescued after car spins out off Loop 101 in Peoria

The crash happened Friday morning near Loop 101 and Northern in Peoria. DPS says the driver does have injuries.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been rescued after a single-car crash near Loop 101 early Friday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says that the driver of a car spun out and left the road, ending up past the shoulder and into a canal near the road.

It happened on the Loop 101 near Northern Avenue in Peoria. Troopers said only one car was involved, and the driver didn’t sustain any major injuries.

TRENDING: Major flooding in Apache Junction; crews rescue several people

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Social media-based make-up and self-care brand Younique is giving back to Valley non-profit...
Maggie’s Place gives back to Valley nonprofit
“We care about our students and we want them to be able to come to a space that is not just...
How Arizona teachers can get discounted (or free!) supplies for their classrooms
Helping teachers get enough classroom supplies for back to school
Firefighters help get a woman to safety in a flooded Apache Junction neighborhood.
VIDEO: Busy day for rescue crews as major flooding hits Apache Junction Thursday
Younique cosmetic brand gives back to Maggie's Place