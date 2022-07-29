Your Life
One arrested after shooting at Casa Grande Goodwill

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon at a Goodwill location in Casa Grande.

Casa Grande police say they got a report of a shooting near a Goodwill store on Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near E. Florence Blvd. and N. Colorado St. When they arrived they found a man lying on the ground and saw another man running away from the scene. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital for surgery and is stable, officials say.

According to police, the reported shooter, identified as 18-year-old Marcus Juan, went into another business near the area just before officers found and arrested him. Juan has been booked in the Pinal County Adult Detention Center on various charges including aggravated assault. There are no details about what led up to the shooting or Juan’s motivation currently available.

