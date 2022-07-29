Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Maggie’s Place gives back to Valley nonprofit

Social media-based make-up and self-care brand Younique is giving back to Valley non-profit!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social media-based make-up and self-care brand Younique is giving back to Valley non-profit!

Younique is one of many brands in town for a sales convention and while they were here, their representatives decided to make a big impact. They invited women in the Valley to donate any essential hygiene and baby care items for Maggie’s Place. Maggie’s Place is a local non-profit based out of Phoenix that supports pregnant women and women with young children who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s great to partner with Younique! They’re all about empowering women, and that’s what we’re about,” Laura Magruder, CEO of Younique, said. “Empowering, lifting up, and helping moms regain that footing and have that support system of a family at Maggie’s Place. We help them move forward and become self-sufficient and rebuild their lives.”

If you’d like to give to Maggie’s Place, check out our Seen On TV section here for the donation link!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

“We care about our students and we want them to be able to come to a space that is not just...
How Arizona teachers can get discounted (or free!) supplies for their classrooms
Helping teachers get enough classroom supplies for back to school
Firefighters help get a woman to safety in a flooded Apache Junction neighborhood.
VIDEO: Busy day for rescue crews as major flooding hits Apache Junction Thursday
Younique cosmetic brand gives back to Maggie's Place