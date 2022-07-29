Interim Phoenix Police Chief selected as Chief Jeri Williams prepares for retirement

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix officials have selected a new interim police chief who will take over when Chief Jeri Williams steps down in September, according to a statement released Friday.

Michael Sullivan, who currently serves as a Deputy Police Commissioner in Baltimore, Maryland, has been chosen to lead Arizona’s largest police department temporarily. Sullivan will take over on September 12 when Chief Williams retires. City officials expect Sullivan will remain in the position for one to two years, allowing time for the city to find a more permanent candidate.

“In the search for an interim police chief, it was my priority to identify a leader with the qualifications to guide the department through the Department of Justice investigation and propel the department forward,” said City Manager Jeff Barton. “Sullivan brings 27 years of law enforcement experience to the table, and he has led police reform efforts for major cities. His experience working in collaboration with communities, the DOJ, federal court, and more gives me confidence he has the experience necessary to step into the interim Phoenix Police Chief role during this important time.”

The new chief will have a lot on his plate when he takes over the department, including an active investigation by the Department of Justice for alleged civil rights violations.

Because the position is temporary, Sullivan’s hiring by the city manager was not subject to council approval.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.