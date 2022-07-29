Inside look at alert room that helps Maricopa County prepare for flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A group that’s helping to prepare first responders and the community for the risk of flooding is the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. Arizona’s Family spent some time in their Alert Room Thursday. They’ve helped communities come up with flood plans, and their alerts go out to county agencies and first responders.

When parts of Apache Junction got pounded with rain and subsequent flooding, the data was relayed to the computers in the Alert Room. “This area over here, that’s Apache Junction. That’s all in the yellow, that all got more than an inch of rain and the gauges tell us some points,” said Stephen Waters, the Flood Warning Manager.

He walked Arizona’s Family through the resources they have on hand. “We talk about how much rain has fallen, how much we think might fall, what areas are of concern within that particular zone,” Waters said.

They’ve helped communities in the state develop flood plans, and those maps are put up on the walls of the Alert Room. They said they have over 200 rain gauges in and around the county. “We have a computer network and databases that are taking in the information from the censors and storing it and making it available via the web to users throughout the county, all the emergency response community and the public,” he explained.

The Alert Room isn’t staffed around the clock, unless there’s an emergency. These experts can monitor things from home. Their maps and information are available to the public. If you would like to see more, click/tap here.

