How to track your ballot

In Maricopa County, voters can sign up to receive alerts on their ballot status. Even if you are voting in person, you will get an alert that your ballot was counted. But you have to sign up for the alerts.

There are two ways to sign up for ballot tracking through the Maricopa County Recorder’s office. First, you can text JOIN to 628683. The second way is to sign up through the voter dashboard.

Here are the instructions for signing up on Maricopa County’s website. Head over to Maricopa County Voter Dashboard and click on the “Check Your Status” button for your ballot.

FILE - Snapshot of Be Ballot Ready website (Arizona's Family)

Next, Enter your information for Steps 1 and 2 and then select “Open my Dashboard.”

FILE - Voter Website (Arizona's Family)

On the left of the screen, there is an option to sign up for ballot updates. Click that and fill out the required fields. Then click save.

Maricopa County voters can sign up for updates to track when their ballot was officially counted. (Arizona's Family)

IMPORTANT: The Secretary of State’s Office also offers ballot tracking, but only for mail-in ballots. If you sign up through that website, and you vote in person, you will not get updates.