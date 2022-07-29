How Arizona teachers can get discounted (or free!) supplies for their classrooms

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a topic that often gets lost in the back-to-school shuffle: teachers across Arizona often spend hundreds of dollars of their own money on school supplies.

This week Arizona’s Family got to know Kate Coleman. She is a special education resource teacher at an elementary school in Peoria. She’s been busy getting her classroom prepared, including a “calm corner” for her kids. While her room comes with a desk and bookshelves, Coleman says it is otherwise pretty bare. She wants to make her classroom more inviting for her students because some spend all day there.

“We care about our students and we want them to be able to come to a space that is not just inviting, we want to take care of them and meet all of their learning needs,” Coleman said. “And not just learning needs, but social and emotional needs too.” Coleman recently discovered the #clearthelist movement on TikTok. Educators are encouraged to share their Amazon wishlists online.

So far she’s had a stranger help her and a friend even bought 16 items on her list. If you know an educator who needs help finding inexpensive supplies, Treasures 4 Teachers in Tempe may be the place. The non-profit has a 12,000-square-foot warehouse with everything from books, to art supplies and hand sanitizer.

For $35 a year, teachers can become members and shop. There is an option for educators to fill up a bag for only $5 and even an area where everything is free. It was founded by former educator, Barb Blalock. She says she has seen a greater increase in need in our community with inflation rates at historic highs. Here is more information on how you can join if interested.

