Homeward Bound shelter in Phoenix expanding resources for those vulnerable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Finding housing isn’t easy for anyone these days. But those sky-high rent rates and the constantly changing nature of the market are especially tough on the homeless. As a result, it’s taking longer for them to find a permanent home, and that’s taking a toll on shelters providing a temporary one.

Homeward Bound is a Phoenix shelter that traditionally works with families that might not have a place to live. Given the current housing market, there’s a months-long wait to live at this shelter. As a result, the shelter is offering new services. “I’ve been able to save money since I’ve been here,” resident Samantha Bedford. “Which is something, that just didn’t happen.”

Bedford wants to leave Homeward Bound and she and her three children are ready. There’s just one problem. “Finding housing is a very big challenge,” Bedford said. “I have been on waitlist, after waitlist, after waitlist for what seems like an eternity.”

Homeward Bound CEO Whitney Silence says that Bedford is far from the only one at the shelter who is running into this issue. “We’re very proud of the fact that a lot of our families earn $15-$18 an hour, which is well above the minimum wage in this community,” Silence said. “But they’re still struggling to find housing.” Silence says in addition to money management courses, Homeward Bound has partnered with the City of Phoenix to offer prevention services to those who might not be homeless yet, but could be soon. “We saw the increased need, and the amount of inquiries we were getting on a given year was in excess of the thousands,” she said. “And we only have 76 units on our campus.”

So far, 106 families have avoided becoming homeless. For those already in the shelter, Silence says housing has become the biggest priority for all involved. “Before, we would have a little bit of time,” Silence said. “Stabilize the family, see what their needs were, work with them for employment. Now, it’s really become from day one let’s start your housing search right now. Because it’s going to take that long.”

As for Bedford, she’s hoping her search will be over soon. When it is, she’s looking forward to this next chapter in her life. “I just plan to use everything that I learned here, all the financial tools, in my everyday life,” she said. “And do everything I can to avoid being back in this situation.” For more information on Homeward Bound’s family services, you can visit their website.

