Former Arizona State football player arrested for outstanding warrant out of Texas

Williams was taken into custody on July 19.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former Arizona State football player was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Dallas, Texas, last Tuesday. Police say Jaydon Williams was taken into custody by ASU police as he tried to board an airplane back to Texas on July 19.

According to court documents, Williams’ warrant was for an aggravated assault charge related to a domestic violence incident. Williams reportedly assaulted the victim with a knife, and the victim had to be hospitalized. Court documents say Williams had previously assaulted the victim. He awaits extradition back to Texas.

Arizona’s Family confirmed with Arizona State on Monday Williams was no longer on the football team but the school did not provide further comment. Williams was a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Sun Devils. He was a three-star signee in ASU’s 2021 class. Williams did not see any game action last season as he worked his way back from a knee injury. Heading into the 2022 season, Williams was poised to see increased playing time for a group of linebackers that lost Darien Butler to the NFL and Eric Gentry to the transfer portal.

