First Alert continues for potential flooding until 11 p.m. tonight

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Our First Alert for potential flooding continues until 11 p.m. tonight. The alert includes the Phoenix metro area and much of northern and eastern Arizona. The National Weather Service once again extended the flash flood watch we’ve been dealing with all this week. Will it come off at 11 p.m. tonight? Time will tell. But even if we drop the alert for the weekend, keep in mind any thunderstorm over the weekend could produce flash flooding. And we do have the potential for isolated severe weather.

Morning showers produced up to ¾” of an inch of rain in portions of the west Valley. Some midtown and East Valley locations got up to .20″ of an inch. According to the NWS Phoenix, about 23% of the Valley has received measurable rain since midnight. The highest coverage day was Tuesday when 55% of metro Phoenix got rain. And while we expect the chances for rain to dip on Saturday, by Sunday, we’re getting some signals it will be an active monsoon day statewide.

High temperatures on Saturday will be right around 100 degrees. We’ll drop back into the upper-90s on Sunday. Next week, unlike this week, we’ll see high temperatures in the triple digits. That’s common this time of year.

AZFamily's First Alert Weather Mobile App

AZFamily's First Alert Weather App First lets you track storms and get severe weather alerts wherever you are. Get animated radar, hourly and 10-day forecasts, video updates, rainfall totals, and an interactive traffic map. It also provides a 250-meter radar, which is the highest resolution possible. This radar allows you to look into the future so you can see where the storm is headed.

Share your photos and videos with Arizona’s Family below!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.