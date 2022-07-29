Customer Pays It Forward to grocery store worker in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward in Sun City at a Fry’s Food store to Susan Carrigg, also known as Susie Q, who works in the customer service department. “I nominated Susie because she is so kind, considerate, very patient with us older people. She’s just a good person whether she’s on duty or off duty she’s willing to do anything to make her customers happy,” one of her customers, Melodye, said.

Fry’s in Sun City is a busy store, and the customers there say Susie Q is their favorite employee. They say even with lines of people, Suzie is patient, kind and willing to help anytime. Because of her hard work, Melodye wanted to Pay It Forward to her.

“Melodye you tell her about the nice little surprise for her,” said Paul Horton. “I’m going to cry. You are so precious, you are sweet and compassionate and you just warm my heart so on behalf of Channel 5 we wanted to Pay It Forward to you,” said Melodye.

Susie Q does it all. She helps with digital coupons, finding items at the store, or teaching people about the Fry’s app. She says the feeling of being appreciated is super special. “Here at Fry’s, I treat them like they are my family. I always say hello. I have known her for like nine years. I say hello even if they don’t come thru my line. I love my job and I have been here for 23 years,” said Carrigg.

