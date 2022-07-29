Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Cosmetic company giving back to Phoenix nonprofit

Social media-based make-up and self-care brand Younique is giving back to Valley non-profit!
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social media-based makeup and self-care brand Younique is giving back to a Phoenix nonprofit!

Younique is one of many brands in town for a sales convention and while they were here, their representatives decided to make a big impact. They invited women in the Valley to donate any essential hygiene and baby care items for Maggie’s Place. Maggie’s Place is a local nonprofit based out of Phoenix that supports pregnant women and women with young children who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s great to partner with Younique! They’re all about empowering women, and that’s what we’re about,” Laura Magruder, CEO of Younique, said. “Empowering, lifting up, and helping moms regain that footing and have that support system of a family at Maggie’s Place. We help them move forward and become self-sufficient and rebuild their lives.”

If you’d like to give to Maggie’s Place, check out our Seen On TV section here for the donation link!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(File) Southwest Airlines plane at Sky Harbor Airport
Southwest Airlines makes a big change to it’s voucher program
Schwartz spotted Antonia checking out at the register and surprised her with the globe in his...
Surprise Squad gifts Arizona teachers new school supplies for upcoming year
Phoenix announced that Michael Sullivan will be the city's newest interim Police Chief
Interim Phoenix Police Chief selected as Chief Jeri Williams prepares for retirement
A new government report reveals gaps in cybersecurity at the Internal Revenue Service. The...
Report reveals cybersecurity gaps at the IRS
A "Not So Happy" Lottery Ending: living as a multi-millionaire