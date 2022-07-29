Cosmetic company giving back to Phoenix nonprofit

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Social media-based makeup and self-care brand Younique is giving back to a Phoenix nonprofit!

Younique is one of many brands in town for a sales convention and while they were here, their representatives decided to make a big impact. They invited women in the Valley to donate any essential hygiene and baby care items for Maggie’s Place. Maggie’s Place is a local nonprofit based out of Phoenix that supports pregnant women and women with young children who are experiencing homelessness.

“It’s great to partner with Younique! They’re all about empowering women, and that’s what we’re about,” Laura Magruder, CEO of Younique, said. “Empowering, lifting up, and helping moms regain that footing and have that support system of a family at Maggie’s Place. We help them move forward and become self-sufficient and rebuild their lives.”

If you’d like to give to Maggie’s Place, check out our Seen On TV section here for the donation link!

