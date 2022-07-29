Chances of rain in metro Phoenix, flood watch for Flagstaff in place for weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another round of rain in Phoenix for your Friday morning! Most of us are staying dry as we end the workweek, though.

There is about a 40% chance for rain today in the Phoenix Metro. Highs should also stay below normal in the mid to upper 90s. The Flash Flood Watch for Phoenix will drop by this evening but will stay in place for Flagstaff and the mountains through Saturday morning. Storms that develop today could bring heavy rain again. This is especially important in the mountains and in areas that recently saw wildfire.

We will keep storm chances in the forecast for your weekend in Phoenix (30%) and for the mountains (60-90%). Temperatures will stay below normal for the weekend too. We will climb to around 101 on both Saturday and Sunday while the normal high for this time of year is 106 degrees. Next week looks a bit tamer as of now.

We will keep low-grade storm chances in place in Phoenix with high temps in the low 100s. Have a great day and be careful out there if storms are in your area.

