Caffe Vita opens first Phoenix location Saturday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Caffe Vita is opening its very first location in Phoenix on Saturday!

The location will be serving free Oat Milk Lattes from opening until close. Director of Coffee at Caffe Vita Sam Spillman joined Good Morning Arizona anchors Olivia Fierro and Tess Rafols Friday morning to talk about the new location, the coffee that will be available, and more!

“Honestly, new to the neighborhood, we’re so excited to bring a little bit of Seattle to Phoenix,” said Spillman. “We fell in love with coffee because of the community...we’re so excited to foster that community here. It’s going to be a blast and we’re excited to see how we can better engage in the community.” Spillman is the 2019 Barista World Champion, so trust her when she says she knows coffee! Click to watch the full segment above!

