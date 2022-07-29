Your Life
Archaeologists find hundreds of artifacts over 300 years old

By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Archaeologists in Massachusetts are uncovering artifacts over 300 years old in a house built originally in the mid-1700s.

The house, built in Canton, MA, is called the David Tilden House and was originally the country home of David and Abigale Tildon. The restoration process is being led by the Canton Historical Society and local archaeologists are saying that the deeper they dig, the older the items that they find.

Some of the most notable items they have found were three pairs of leather shoes. The researchers believe they were found near the original front doorstep because a superstition of the day was to leave the shoes near the front door to ward off evil spirits.

“Yesterday I think there were a couple hundred artifacts they found near the site,” said George Comeau, curator and historian. The dig is part of the home’s preservation, after which it will be re-opened as a living history exhibit as part of the historical center.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

