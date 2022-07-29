Apache Junction working on clean up following devastating flooding

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Residents in Apache Junction woke up Friday to the aftermath of extensive flooding in the area.

Multiple rescues were done the night before on people caught up in the rushing water. The city sent crews out in the morning to clear roadways of dirt and debris. The areas hit the hardest were near Tomahawk Road and Junction Street area. A total of 5 rescues were made, with most being people swept away in their vehicles. One person was rescued in their home after floodwaters trapped them inside.

Police officers rescued a woman stuck in her car due to flooding and now the Apache Junction community is searching for her lost puppy.

The grandson of one of those who were rescued said that his grandmother called to tell him she got swept away in her car along with her dog. ”I went to where my grandmother was, and she was in the ambulance. She started crying and said that the dog is gone,” Connor Smith said.”But you don’t know that the dog could still be out there. I know she is little but we got to look.”

Smith said his grandmother was physically okay, and that for now, they are still searching for their dog. Apache Junction city officials say that the majority of streets closed overnight into the early morning hours on Friday are now re-opening. They are still advising those passing through the region to use as much caution as possible as there is still a lot of debris along roadways.

An update that the major streets closed by yesterday’s flooding have reopened. A few residential streets in the northeast part of the city remain closed but crews are working on those. Please take caution of debris and sediment on the roadways and obey all signs. #ajtraffic pic.twitter.com/FbYc8W8bn4 — Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) July 29, 2022

