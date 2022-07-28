What the latest interest rate hike means for Arizona families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates again this week, this time by .75%, in yet another attempt to curb inflation.

Already a question on many minds is whether or not the U.S. is heading towards an economic recession. Good Morning Arizona invited the director and research professor George Hammond, Ph.D., from the University of Arizona Eller College of Management, Economics, and Business Research Center to talk about the economy and what’s likely ahead for families.

“We’ll see sales of big ticket items like cars start to decelerate and eventually start to decrease a little bit,” Hammond said. “Overall, these interest rate decreases will contribute to slower economic growth.” The professor said that some who have their money in savings may see a little bit of benefit, but overall, not much.

Hammond said that he’s not sure if we’re headed toward a recession and that, “we’ll just have to see where we go from here.” In terms of practicality, he said to keep in mind that the Fed’s determination doesn’t directly impact grocery store costs or gas prices, as those are more impacted by the day-to-day legislation and global movements. The core inflation rate is starting to drop, he says, and it may even decrease even more as the economy slows.

For those worried about protecting their families, Hammond said to remember that whether or not we enter into a recession or not, keep an eye on job growth and remember that our state’s unemployment rate is at record lows which may help Arizona stay afloat above other parts of the nation.

