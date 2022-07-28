Watch out for toxic toads this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona desert is host to some of the nation’s most diverse desert-dwelling species, a few of which are more dangerous than others.

Because of the climbing temperatures and monsoon, some of these critters may wind up seeking shelter inside your home, whether you’d like their presence or not. The toxic Colorado River toad, also known as the Sonoran Desert toad, is one of those little guys you should try to avoid. The species is especially toxic to pets, as they’re coated in a toxin that makes the heart race and can increase body temperature.

Experts say that even one lick can cost your dog its life, potentially. If your furry friend manages to come into contact with this toad, rinse its mouth out as soon as possible. Then, rinse its entire body with water to cool down its internal temperature.

