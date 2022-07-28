Your Life
2 men dead after shooting at west Phoenix hotel

Officers were dispatched to a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road Thursday morning.
Officers were dispatched to a hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road Thursday morning.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating after two people were found shot to death at a hotel in west Phoenix.

Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at the HomeTowne Studios Phoenix West hotel near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday. They found two men with gunshot wounds, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible suspect’s vehicle, described as a blue 2004 Dodge Ram pickup with Arizona license plate HYA 3KB. If you see the vehicle, call Phoenix police. To remain anonymous, you can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446). You can also leave a tip at silentwitness.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information as it becomes available.

