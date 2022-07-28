Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Prescott Valley Wendy’s worker hits customer over complaining about food, police say

Kendrick was booked for aggravated assault.
Kendrick was booked for aggravated assault.(Prescott Valley Police Department)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument about an unsatisfactory Wendy’s order ended when an employee hit a 67-year-old customer on Tuesday in Prescott Valley. Police say the senior citizen complained about his order when 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick came out from behind the counter and hit the man in the head. The man fell and was knocked unconscious when his head hit the ground, investigators said.

Dog found muzzled, legs duct-taped at north Phoenix church

The man was flown to a Valley hospital and is in critical condition. Kendrick was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate claims primary election is being stolen
How to find deals for back to school shopping
If you shop around for supplies, you don’t have to break the bank.
How to find deals when back to school shopping
Neighbors step up to buy Ahwatukee man new AC unit