Prescott Valley Wendy’s worker hits customer over complaining about food, police say

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument about an unsatisfactory Wendy’s order ended when an employee hit a 67-year-old customer on Tuesday in Prescott Valley. Police say the senior citizen complained about his order when 35-year-old Antoine Kendrick came out from behind the counter and hit the man in the head. The man fell and was knocked unconscious when his head hit the ground, investigators said.

The man was flown to a Valley hospital and is in critical condition. Kendrick was booked into jail on one count of aggravated assault.

