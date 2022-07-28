Phoenix police officers replace man’s stolen golf clubs
Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When a man’s expensive golf clubs were stolen, Phoenix police officers banded together to buy him a new set. Check out the heartwarming video above!
See something good happening in your community and want to nominate them for our segment, click here! Don’t forget photos and/or video.
Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.