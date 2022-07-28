Your Life
Phoenix police officers replace man’s stolen golf clubs

When a man's expensive golf clubs were stolen during a break-in, Phoenix police officers stepped in to help. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When a man’s expensive golf clubs were stolen, Phoenix police officers banded together to buy him a new set. Check out the heartwarming video above!

Officers replace Phoenix man's stolen golf clubs
