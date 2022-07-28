Your Life
Phoenix-area school employees to take part in active shooter training

More than 120 school employees will take place in the national ALICE training program.
By Whitney Clark
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the school year is beginning with an even greater emphasis on safety for many. Now educators in the Valley are getting ready for special training in case of an active shooter event.

LATEST: Uvalde elementary school principal placed on leave after massacre.

Two days of classes will start in Phoenix on Thursday as part of a national program called ALICE training. The acronym stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate. Around 120 school employees in the Phoenix area will take part in the training at four locations, according to a news release from the Phoenix Fire Department. The department says they can offer this training thanks to a donation to the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities from Phoenix Suns Charities.

Organizers say the training provides some basic violent incident awareness and trainees will learn different techniques when it comes to lockdown, classroom security, how to distract a potential shooter, and more. The ALICE website says more than 5,500 school districts across the country have gone through its training.

Here’s where you can learn more.

