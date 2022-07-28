Your Life
Small Business Spotlight
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Swim Safe
Finding Forever

Need some car parts? Check out this Arizona entrepreuner’s app

Stan Mirzayev, automotive expert and founder of Parts Pass, created a user-friendly app called Parts Pass to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever found yourself needing car parts for a quick fix on your vehicle, but weren’t sure how to find them with recent supply chain struggles? This Arizona entrepreneur has you covered. Stan Mirzayev, automotive expert and founder of Parts Pass, created a user-friendly app called Parts Pass to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

“We saw a need in the industry and we filled that need with Parts Pass,” said Mirzayev. “It allows the user to take a picture of the car, and that AI will automatically know the year, make, and model of the vehicle. You can enter a part that you need and have it delivered to your house the next day.”

To learn more about Parts Pass, watch the clip above and click here!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses have been recalled due to flammability risk and burn hazard.
Kids’ playhouse tents recalled over burn hazard
The Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit has arrived in Phoenix, allowing guests to step into the...
Immersive Monet & Friends exhibit comes to Phoenix
The future of ordering car parts: Parts Pass App
Immersive Monet & the Impressionists exhibit comes to Phoenix