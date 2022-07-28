Need some car parts? Check out this Arizona entrepreuner’s app

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Ever found yourself needing car parts for a quick fix on your vehicle, but weren’t sure how to find them with recent supply chain struggles? This Arizona entrepreneur has you covered. Stan Mirzayev, automotive expert and founder of Parts Pass, created a user-friendly app called Parts Pass to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

“We saw a need in the industry and we filled that need with Parts Pass,” said Mirzayev. “It allows the user to take a picture of the car, and that AI will automatically know the year, make, and model of the vehicle. You can enter a part that you need and have it delivered to your house the next day.”

To learn more about Parts Pass, watch the clip above and click here!

