Mesa business moving out after storm damages building for second year

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The owners of Soul Center in Mesa are dealing with water inside their shop for the second year in a row. They had rain water pouring in from the ceiling during the Monsoon in 2021. The owners fixed the ceiling and thought the issues would be over.

The recent storms in the Valley have brought water back into their store on Main Street. Floorboards have water marks, some of the floorings buckled and pools of water flooded different parts of the building.

The owner Kari Wagner says the building is 110 years old. She didn’t expect rain to be an issue inside the shop nearly every time it rains. “We are tired, and we’re unsure if this will keep happening. It could get worse every rain storm and it’s really frustrating and sad,” she said.

Wagner sells all sorts of items made by local artists. She is calling the vendors to pick up their stuff so it doesn’t get damaged by the water. Wagner’s hoping to move or sell everything inside before the weekend begins. “We thought the problem was resolved and it never was so the water came back its time to make a tough decision. I would love to reopen Soul Center but I’m pretty sure its not going to be here because of what’s happening right now,” she said.

Wagner has had back luck since they opened the location in February 2020. Unfortunately, they had to shut down months later because of the pandemic. That was followed by two straight years of flooding inside their shop.

She is working on getting the landlord to help them fix the issue in the meantime. Wagner says they are moving out, and she isn’t sure where they will reopen.

