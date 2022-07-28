Your Life
Mega Millions pot climbs past $1 billion - How would you spend it?

This jackpot’s odds of winning it all is greater than one in 300 million, but it’s anything but 0. How would you spend the money if you won?
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Mega Millions jackpot prize has climbed past the $1 billion mark.

We’re all aware that a huge sum of money like that has the capacity to transform at least one person’s life, if not many others in its wake. Balbir Atwal, the owner of a 7-Eleven store in Chino Hills, Calif., sold a winning ticket for the largest jackpot in lottery history six years ago. He said that while he may not have been the lucky winner himself, his winnings came from so many people coming by the store afterward.

“It used to be that I’d sell one. Now I sell 20 times more tickets,” Atwal said. This jackpot’s odds of winning it all is greater than one in 300 million, but it’s anything but zero. How would you spend the money if you won?

The managing director of Silver Lining Wealth Advisors Nayan Ranchod has some ideas for you. “Really think about your goals. Set goals and pay off some debts. You never know what’s going to happen,” Atwal said. “Seek professional help and get a good financial advisor!”

Watch the clip above to get even more tips on wealth management and protection for your personal finances!

