Man dead after overnight shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An overnight shooting in north Phoenix killed one man Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, they got a report of a shooting that happened near 33rd Avenue and Sweetwater Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officers said they found a man at the scene who had been shot and was killed by what they now believe is an unknown male suspect.

Overnight shooting near 33rd Avenue and Sweetwater Road leaves at least one dead (Arizona's Family)

The possible suspect left the area with others and has not been found by police. There are few details available at this time, including what led up to the shooting and the identity of those involved.

