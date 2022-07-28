Your Life
Man dead after overnight shooting in north Phoenix

An overnight shooting in north Phoenix killed one man Wednesday night.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:21 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An overnight shooting in north Phoenix killed one man Wednesday night.

According to Phoenix police, they got a report of a shooting that happened near 33rd Avenue and Sweetwater Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Officers said they found a man at the scene who had been shot and was killed by what they now believe is an unknown male suspect.

The possible suspect left the area with others and has not been found by police. There are few details available at this time, including what led up to the shooting and the identity of those involved.

Stay with Arizona’s Family as more details come into the newsroom.

