Major flooding underway in Apache Junction; Woman rescued from car

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman had been rescued and several streets are closed after heavy rain led to flooding in Apache Junction on Thursday. Officials say more than an inch of rain has already fallen, and the flooding is particularly problematic near wash crossings. Apache Junction police rescued a woman from an SUV that was swept away in one such wash. Other drivers have also been rescued with no injuries reported.

ADOT reports that State Route 88 is closed in both directions just northeast of Apache Junction, with flooding reported Lost Dutchman State Park and near Canyon Lake. It’s unclear how long the highway will remain closed and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Street closures include Tomahawk Road, south of 19th Avenue and Goldfield Road, north of Foothill Street. Foothill Street is also closed west of Goldfield. For the latest road closures, check the official Apache Junction Twitter account here.

Additional road closures due to flooding:

Teepee, at Weekes Wash

Lost Dutchman Blvd., between SR 88 and Idaho

Scenic, east of Weekes Wash

Delaware, Tepee and Smoketree

16th Avenue, west of Ironwood

Tomahawk, north of Junction#ajtraffic — Apache Junction, AZ (@AJCityAZ) July 28, 2022

Our officers just had to rescue a lady from this car swept down the wash pic.twitter.com/4Crley33Vo — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

First Alert Meteorologist Royal Norman says one rain gauge in northern Apache Junction shows 2.5 inches of rain has fallen in one hour. Rain is also continuing in various areas throughout the Valley and beyond with more expected as the day goes on.

Several roads closed for flooding. Please avoid these roads that are closed. pic.twitter.com/ngHdh9i3oC — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 28, 2022

