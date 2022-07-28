Your Life
Kids’ playhouse tents recalled over burn hazard

Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses have been recalled due to flammability risk and burn hazard.
Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses have been recalled due to flammability risk and burn hazard.(Image: CPSC)
By Susan Campbell
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 250,000 Kidoozie kids’ tents are being recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled tents and playhouses come in a variety of styles and were sold from 2014 through 2022 at several retailers including Target, Marshall’s, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us, Amazon.com, and fatbraintoys.com.

No injuries have been reported, but the tents and playhouses should be kept away from children because they’re a burn hazard, according to the CPSC. Epoch Everlasting Play is offering a refund on replacement.

